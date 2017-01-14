Tegna, Cox Good to Go

Tegna has reached a multi-year carriage deal with Cox Communications, averting a Saturday morning blackout, the company announced.

Cox subscribers were at risk of losing seven stations in six markets just after midnight. The news was first reported by the website TVPredictions.

News-Press & Gazette, however, has yet to resolve its retrans dispute with DirecTV. The group's 18 stations remain dark on the satellite provider's platform, according to the group’s website.