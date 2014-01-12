TCA: Revolt To Launch Daily, Live Music Series

Upstart cable network Revolt will launch a live, music-based news and entertainment show later this month, the network announced Sunday at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

The Sean “Diddy” Combs-backed network, which launched this past October, will debut Revolt Live Jan. 27 with live, daily one-hour telecasts at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Andy Schuon, president and cofounder of Revolt. The show, hosted by music personalities Sibley and DJ Damage, will cover music and style from mainstream, alternative and underground music, including artist interviews and performances.

“With Revolt Live, we are setting a new standard for music news and music culture by building a platform for artists to reach audiences in a completely unique way,” Schuon said.

The network, one of the new minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast as part of the FCC's conditions for the MSO's acquisition of NBCUniversal, is currently in front on more than 20 million homes – mostly from Comcast Cable and Time Warner systems -- and expects to be in front of 26 million by the end of the year, Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales said during the network’s TCA session.