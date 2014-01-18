TCA: Esquire Renews Four Series

Complete Coverage: Winter Press Tour 2014

Pasadena -- Esquire Network has ordered second seasons of original series Knife Fight, Brew Dogs, Boundless, and White Collar Brawlers, the network announced Saturday at the TCA winter press tour.

The network will also this year air new quarterly installments of Best Bars in America, a special that first aired in fall 2013 and will debut My Friends Call Me Johnny, a travel and interview show produced by Joel Silver.

Esquire also announced it has entered into development deals for four new series: HQ, produced by Randi Zuckerberg and Coolfire Media; Car Matchmaker, produced by Ellen Rakieten Entertainment and Relativity Real; Downfall, produced by Nutopia; and an untitled project from Esquire magazine sex columnist Stacey Grenrock-Woods and World of Wonder.E