TCA: BBC America Sets 1970s Spy-Themed Series

Coming off a strong 2013 campaign, BBC America Saturday announced several new series additions to its 2014 lineup.

The network later this year will launch a six-part, espionage-themed series The Game as part of its Dramaville programming block, said network officials. The series chronicles the story of the invisible war fought by MI5 during the 1970s Cold War.

The network also announced the renewal of reality/adventure series Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, which will debut its second season on March 25, said network officials. BBC America also announced a March 11 premiere date for the two-part documentary series 24 Hours on Earth, which showcases how animals and plants exploit a full 24-hour cycle.

In other network news, BBC America will explore the history of science fiction with a special The Real History Of Science Fiction, which will debut April 19, following the second season debut of Orphan Black. Also, British actor John Simm (Doctor Who) will lead the cast of BBC America’s new original paranormal drama series Intruders, which will air later this year, according to network officials

