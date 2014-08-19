TBS Adds CBS’ ‘Mom’ to Lineup

TBS announced Tuesday it will run the first season of CBS comedy Mom from Aug. 25 through Sept. 19, weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The four-week run is an effort to build excitement for the show’s second season premiering Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Mom will follow episodes of The Big Bang Theory, both executive produced and created by Chuck Lorre.

"I'm very excited that TBS has agreed to run the first season of Mom every weekday evening following The Big Bang Theory," said Lorre. "It's my hope that this incredible platform will allow people who might not have seen the show on CBS a chance to get acquainted with it. And perhaps that acquaintance can turn into an ongoing relationship."

Mom stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her role in the series for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.