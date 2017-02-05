Syracuse Fox Affiliate Back On Fios In Time For Super Bowl

With the local Fox affiliate back in the lineup, Verizon subscribers in Syracuse, N.Y. will be able to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl on their pay-TV platform after all.

On Saturday night, Verizon issued a statement saying it reached a carriage agreement with Bristlecone, which owns Fox affiliate WSYT, “that is both reasonable and in our Fios TV customers’ best interest.”

Verizon restored the station Saturday, the company said. Until then, Syracuse’s Verizon customers were among subscribers in markets around the country at risk of missing Sunday’s championship game due to local Fox affiliates being blacked out by MPVDs.