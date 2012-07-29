Syfy
Its not about death, darkness or crimes. Programs are about shedding light and uncovering the unknown.
*Tuesday is the “amazing transformation night.”
*“Looking for programming that helps our audience believe the unbelievable.”
*People who can use creativity and imagination to bring extraordinary ideas to life.
*Keen on formats that put people through “an extreme ride” or that document extreme experiences.
*“Keep the sizzle reel under three minutes and it needs to convince us that you can make the series.”
