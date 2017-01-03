Sunny Uberoi to Head Tegna's Corporate Communications

Tegna has named Sunny Uberoi, a veteran of corporate communications, as the group’s VP and chief communications officer.

Uberoi will be responsible for all of the company’s internal and external communications, as well as public affairs.

Uberoi comes most recently from S&P Capital IQ, where, as head of global communications, he was responsible for developing thought leadership platforms to drive the company’s reputation, engagement and positioning in the marketplace, Tegna said. He also had responsibility for communicating deeper industry analytics, positioning and digital rebranding for J.D. Power in advance of its asset divestiture from S&P Global in mid-2016.

“We are excited to have Sunny join our leadership team. At a time when our company has made strong progress across all of our businesses, it’s essential that we are focused on communicating our story and explaining Tegna’s value proposition to all stakeholders,” said president and CEO Gracia Martore. “As a seasoned communications executive, Sunny will help us promote our breakthrough new initiatives and innovative product offerings, while establishing a platform of thought leadership that will cement our reputation as an industry leader.”