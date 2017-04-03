Steve Watt Taking Helm at Scripps Kansas City Duopoloy

Steve Watt is moving from WKRN Nashville to Kansas City, where he will run the market’s E.W. Scripps-owned duopoly.

As VP and general manager, Watt will oversee NBC affiliate KSHB and KMCI, an independent.

A 30-year industry vet, Watt has spent the last 13 years at WKRN, a Nexstar-owned ABC affiliate. He most recently served as the station’s VP and general manager.