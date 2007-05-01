Steve Bellamy, Entrepreneur and Founder of The Tennis Channel, to Launch The Ski Channel, a VOD and Multimedia Network for Year-Round Mountain Activities

Long-Term Affiliation Agreement Reached with Time Warner Cable

Charter Marketing Partnerships in Place with Premiere Brands

Los Angeles (April 30, 2007) - Steve Bellamy, Founder and former President of The Tennis Channel for seven years, announced today that his company, Atonal Sports and Entertainment will launch The Ski Channel as early as the 1st quarter of 2008. Bellamy also announced that The Ski Channel has entered into a long-term affiliation agreement with Time Warner Cable.

The Ski Channel is an original, advertiser-supported network with distribution on VOD and multi-media platforms. The majority of the content is all-original, and consists of everything a person can do on a mountain in the winter and summer including: skiing, snowboarding, hiking, biking, camping, climbing, cross country skiing, rock climbing, backpacking, orienteering, kayaking, caving, as well as numerous off-slope activities. The Ski Channel's programming will feature entertainment, reality, news, destination, travel, real estate, equipment, instruction and magazine shows, as well as professional mountain sport events.

"The wide variety of subject matter on The Ski Channel requires an "on demand' platform," said Bellamy. "The mountain world is an industry with over 30 million enthusiasts, 500 resorts, 60 million annual visits and $10 Billion of yearly resort and travel spending. Its large, upscale audience will be a great match with cable television and its content advancements like VOD."

"Skiing, Snowboarding and Mountain Activities are certainly some of the best family activities and bonding experiences. Our industry is hungry for a national television destination and our enthusiasts will be desirous for this type of network." said National Ski Area Association President Michael Berry. "Our goal is to grow participation and like The Tennis Channel infused significant growth into tennis, The Ski Channel will do the same for mountain activities. We are enthused to welcome The Ski Channel to our industry, and we will use every resource to help insure their success."

In the last few years billions of dollars have been vested into mountain resort and mountain real estate. Several of the best known mountain resorts have recently changed hands, such as Mammoth, Stratton, Whistler Blackcomb, Copper Mountain, Mountain High Resorts, Camelback, Windham Mountain, Bretton Woods, Cypress Mountain, and Bear Valley Mountain. (1)

The Ski Channel has reached charter-advertising agreements with a number of top brands including Panasonic, Mirage Resorts, Marquis Jets, and Fender Guitars.

"With our new $70,000 High Definition Plasma Television, we see a great opportunity to reach the right audience through The Ski Channel," said Andrew Nelkin, President of Panasonic Professional Display Company. "Skiing is one of the fastest moving sports in the world and our Plasmas are the ideal TV to capture the speed of sports in crisp, clear high definition. Our relationship will go beyond traditional advertising. We plan to integrate Panasonic Plasmas into The Ski Channel studios and all aspects of the end-to-end broadcast. We have worked with Steve Bellamy in the past and have a lot of confidence in his ability to deliver a winning solution to broadcasting ski events and programming."

"The Mirage sets the standard for Las Vegas resorts, and we are pleased to partner with The Ski Channel as they set a new standard in winter sports coverage," said Scott Sibella, President and COO of The Mirage. "The Ski Channel gives us the opportunity to reach discerning travelers in search of both excitement and a high standard of excellence. From The Beatles'TM LoveTM and REVOLUTION Lounge by Cirque du Soleil, exploring the spirit of one of the most beloved rock groups, to JET Nightclub and the adult pool experience of Bare. The Mirage offers guests a whole new Las Vegas to enjoy. We believe The Ski Channel will do the same for skiing and the world of winter sports."

The Ski Channel (www.theskichannel.com) is an original, advertiser-supported network delivered via VOD web, wireless and other means of distribution. The Ski Channel is the only cable television network devoted to the wide variety of year round mountain activities such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, biking, backpacking, climbing, etc, along with many off-slope activities. The content on The Ski Channel will inspire and inform its audience with magazine shows, reality shows, movies, events, and shows that focus on destination travel, equipment, instruction, real estate and much more.

Steve Bellamy is CEO and Founder of Atonal Sports & Entertainment. He is the Founder of The Tennis Channel television network where he was President for seven years. The Tennis News "Person of the Year" award is named "The Bellamy" in his honor. Bellamy has devoted his career to the life sports arena. Atonal Sports & Entertainment owns tennis and golf facilities including: Palisades Tennis Center, Westwood Tennis Center, Van Nuys Tennis Center, and the LA Golf Academy. Atonal's media businesses include Atonal Films and Television, Palisades Studios, and The Ski Channel.

