Steve Ballmer Completes Purchase of LA Clippers

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is finally the owner the Los Angeles Clippers, as the transaction to buy the team from Donald Sterling closed Tuesday.

“The transaction in which Steve Ballmer purchased the Los Angeles Clippers closed [Tuesday] following the entry of an order by a California court confirming the authority of Shelly Sterling, on behalf of the Sterling Family Trust, to sell the team,” said the league in a statement released Tuesday.

The announcement comes roughly six weeks after Ballmer’s bid was approved; the NBA’s Board of Directors also approved the sale.

Sterling has sought to block the sale, arguing that his wife Shelly — who negotiated the sale to Ballmer — was not authorized to do so. Last month Judge Michael Levanas ruled that Shelly Sterling had acted appropriately in agreeing to sell the Clippers; Donald Sterling had petitioned an appeals court to stay the ruling, but was unsuccessful.

Commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling for life from the NBA back in April after Sterling was caught on tape making racist comments, with the league threatening to force a sale it the Sterlings did not do so on their own.

“I am humbled and honored to be the new owner of the Los Angeles Clippers,” said Ballmer. “Clipper fans are so amazing. They have remained fiercely loyal to our franchise through some extraordinary times. I will be hard core in giving the team, our great coach, staff and players the support they need to do their best work on the court. And we will do whatever necessary to provide our fans and their families with the best game-night experience in the NBA. I look forward to meeting our fans at our STAPLES Center Fan Festival on Monday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 pm PT.”