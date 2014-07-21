STELAR Debate Scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday

House leadership has scheduled debate on H.R. 4572, the STELA Reauthorization (STELAR) Act, for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

That is according to a House schedule sent out Tuesday.

The bill would prevent coordinated retrans among co-owned TV stations in a market, prevent the pulling of signals during retrans impasses taking place during sweeps periods, and remove the ban on integrated set-tops.

It is being introduced on the suspension calendar, which means it bypasses having to go through the rules committee to set the rules for debate. That also means it needs two-thirds for passage. But since going the suspension route usually means bill backers think they have the votes — and the bill has bipartisan support — it will likely pass.

If nobody asks for a roll-call vote, the bill could pass soon after that 2 p.m. debate. If a roll call is called for — it only takes one House member — the vote will not occur until 6:30.