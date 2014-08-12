Starz Orders Alejandro González Iñárritu Drama ‘One Percent’

Starz has given a straight-to-series order to The One Percent, a drama from Alejandro González Iñárritu (pictured). The series, about an organic farmer, is set to star Ed Helms, Hilary Swank and Ed Harris.

Iñárritu — the filmmaker behind Babel and Birdman — will direct the first two of the 10 episodes ordered. He co-created the series with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolas Giacobone and Armando Bo.

Starz’ most recent original series, sci-fi drama Outlander, premiered Sunday. At the TCA summer press tour in July, network CEO Chris Albrecht told reporters that he is rethinking the way Starz orders and markets its series.

“If I can look at things and go ‘I think they’re really good, they’re accomplishing what we set out to do’ — and that goes for the marketing, the PR, the shows themselves, the investor relations stuff,” then the shows deserve a big commitment from the network, Albrecht said.