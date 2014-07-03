Sportsman Channel Teams Up With Penn Jillette on Clip Show

Sportsman Channel announced Thursday the launch of its next original program Camp Stew, starring magician Penn Jillette. The series will premiere July 17 at 8:30 p.m.

The 10-episode order will feature a variety of clips on outdoor lifestyles. Jillette will host and offer commentary on clips with titles such as “Backyard Rambos,” “Outdoor Pranks” and “Unreal Shots.”

Camp Stew is executive produced by Craig Piligian, Jake Shelton and Brett Boydstun. Sportsman Channel and Pilgrim Studios teamed to produce.

“A series never tasted so good. This show will entertain and engage viewers with the sometimes amazing and sometimes humorous side of the outdoor lifestyle,” said Marc Fein, executive VP of programming and production of Sportsman Channel. “Having Penn Jillette as the host of Camp Stew is magic!”

Sportsman Channel has partnered with John Deere for the duration of Camp Stew.