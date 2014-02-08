Sochi Opening Ceremonies Draw Slightly Less Than Vancouver
Friday night's Opening Ceremonies for the 2014 Winter Olympics from Sochi averaged 31.7 million viewers, slightly below Vancouver in 2010, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
The tune-in for the three-hour event was 3% lower than the 32.7 million that watched the Opening Ceremonies for Vancouver, which was aired live. Friday night was up 43% over the last non-live Opening Ceremonies in 2006 from Turino, Italy and the second-most watched non-live Opening Ceremonies on record, behind the 1994 Lillehammer Games.
Among adults 18-49, the tape-delayed broadcast averaged an 8.7 rating, down 7% from Vancouver.
(Photo credit: Julio Cortez/Associated Press)
