Snoop Dogg Puts Stamp on ‘Joker’s Wild’

TBS debuts Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Oct. 24, with Snoop rebooting the classic game show — a favorite of his growing up. The season includes cameos from Seth Rogen, Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, among others. Strahan is an executive producer.

The Joker’s Wild leads into Drop the Mic, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin. Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted at TBS/TNT, calls the double bill “high energy, competitive fun.”

Sony Pictures Television produces The Joker’s Wild, in association with Turner’s Studio T.

Alongside Snoop Dogg, Jeannie Mai, host of talk show The Real, plays co-host Lady Luck. Mai said she also watched the original Joker’s Wild, recording it at the time on her VCR. She likes what Snoop has done with the concept. “It’s a game about his favorite things, his favorite people, his favorite facts,” she said. “I’m there to celebrate with the fans and make sure people win money.”