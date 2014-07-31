‘Sharknado 2’ Bites Off 3.9M Viewers

Syfy’s orginal movie Sharknado 2: The Second One drew 3.9 million total viewers Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making it the most watched original movie in the network’s history. The movie drew 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 1.8 million adults 25-54.

Sharknado 2 was up 183% from the original Sharknado’s live-plus-same day total viewership for its July 11, 2013 premiere. The sequel was up 190% in 18-49 and 185% in 25-54.

According to Syfy, Sharknado 2 also garnered an estimated 1 billion Twitter impressions. At one point during Wednesday night’s broadcast, the top 10 trending topics on Twitter were all related to Sharknado 2.

Sharknado 2 was produced by The Asylum and directed by Anthony C. Ferrante.