Shark Week 2014 Earns Record Ratings

Discovery's "Shark Week" shows no signs of slowing down. After debuting on Sunday, Aug. 10 with 3.64 million total viewers, the remaining six days of the programming event proved a ratings success for the network.

"Shark Week" has aired on Discovery every summer since 1988, and this year's installment earned the highest ratings ever among total viewers and women ages 25-54, as well as women ages 18-49.

A key draw for the network has been nightly talk show Shark After Dark, which was introduced in the 11 p.m. time slot last year. The 2014 rendition of the program outperformed all cable talk show competitors and saw a 3% ratings increase from 2013, according to Discovery.

