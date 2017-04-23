Share Rocket's Monetize Targets Premium Social Content

The social media firm Share Rocket plans later this year to roll out a new platform to help local broadcasters monetize their most robust social media activity.

The platform, called Monetize, allows publishers to sell social campaigns on an upfront basis, much like traditional TV advertising is sold, Share Rocket said. The Dallas-based company will provide the ad currency and operations platform for managing the platform, targets tapping publishers’ most engaged consumers, and the content they share, as revenue generators.

“Share Rocket currency and Monetize platform represents the first scalable strategy to directly monetize social media content distribution,” CEO Chris Kraft said. The platform will be available in the third quarter of 2017.