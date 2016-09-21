Seltel President Raymond Johns Dies After Cancer Battle

Raymond Johns, president of the Seltel rep firm and a veteran broadcaster, died Sept. 18 after battling a rare form of blood cancer. He was 68.

At Seltel, Johns oversaw the operations of the firm, which represents major networks and station groups. Johns was also a TV station owner. He founded the Catamount Broadcast Group, which had affiliates in markets including Fargo, N.D. and Chico, Calif. in 1997.

Johns is survived by his wife, Paige, and sons Jake and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Raymond's name to The National Marrow Donor Program at BeTheMatch.org.