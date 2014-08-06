SEC Network Lands Charter Deal

ESPN continued its flurry of carriage deals for the upcoming SEC Network, inking a deal with Charter on Wednesday.

In addition to the linear network being made available in all of Charter’s markets, subscribers will also have authenticated access to additional live events scheduled for the SEC Network’s digital platforms — including WatchESPN and SECNetwork.com.

“We are excited to be bringing the SEC Network to Charter customers,” said Allan Singer, senior VP of programming for Charter Communications. "We know that there are many SEC fans and grads in our footprint who are ready to cheer on their team and we are glad that the SEC Network will be available to them when it launches on August 14th.”

The addition of Charter pushes SEC Network to over 91 million homes in time for its Aug. 14 launch. Verizon remains the final holdout among distributors.