Scripps Partners to Air Senatorial Debate Across Ohio

E.W. Scripps’ ABC affiliates in Ohio are partnering with two community-based organizations to make an upcoming senatorial debate available to viewers around the state.

WEWS in Cleveland and WCPO in Cincinnati will air live broadcasts of the Oct. 20 debate between Republican incumbent Rob Portman and Democrat challenger Ted Strickland. The debate will take place in Cleveland.

With help from ideastream and The City Club of Cleveland, the stations’ partners, the debate also will air on TV stations in Youngstown, Lima and Columbus -- as well as via live stream.

WEWS anchor Danita Harris and Ohio public media’s Karen Kasler of will moderate the debate. The format will allow for audience questions.