Scripps Networks Interactive Promotes Two

Scripps Networks Interactive said it has promoted two operations execs — John Ajamie has been named senior VP of U.S. operations, and Mike Donovan has been elevated to senior VP of international operations and distribution technology.

In his new role, Ajamie has direct oversight of U.S. broadcast origination and internal production units supporting the company’s brands including HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country.

Donovan, meanwhile, will head up operations in London and the unit’s global satellite distribution partnerships, and will work with Scripps Networks Interactive’s international leadership team on regional business strategies abroad.

