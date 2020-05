View photos from the premiere screening of the seventh and final season of 'Sons of Anarchy' at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6 in Hollywood and the 2014 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Sept. 7

Image 1 of 8 0903_02_Winfrey.jpg Image 2 of 8 0903_03_Mulaney.JPG Image 3 of 8 0903_04_Dodgers.JPG Image 4 of 8 0903_05_National Graphic.JPG Image 5 of 8 scorpion.jpg Image 6 of 8 0903_07_Sons.jpg Image 7 of 8 0903_08_Lopez.jpg Image 8 of 8 AmericanWarGenerals.jpeg