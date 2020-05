View photos from Fox’s 'New Girl' season three finale screening and cast Q&A at the Zanuck Theater at the 20th Century Fox lot on May 8 in Los Angeles and the 73rd Annual George Foster Peabody Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York on May 19.

Image 1 of 5 0504_02_Anderson.jpg Image 2 of 5 0504_03_New Girl.jpg Image 3 of 5 0504_04_Brokaw.jpg Image 4 of 5 0504_05_Juris.jpg Image 5 of 5 0504_06_Paley.jpg