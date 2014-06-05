Schmooze: June 9, 2014

View photos from Fox’s 'Sleepy Hollow' special screening, Q&A and season two sneak peek at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood on June 2 and the New York premiere screening of Starz’s 'Power' at Regal Cinema Union Square on June 2.

Image 1 of 14 0601_02_American Idol.jpg Image 2 of 14 0601_03_Gracie.jpg Image 3 of 14 0601_04_Modern Family.jpg Image 4 of 14 0601_05_Last Ship.jpg Image 5 of 14 0601_06_Pretty Little Liars.jpg Image 6 of 14 0601_07_Dallas.jpg Image 7 of 14 0601_08_Saldana.jpg Image 8 of 14 0601_09_Got Your 6.jpg Image 9 of 14 0601_10_Lorre.jpg Image 10 of 14 0601_11_Hallmark.jpg Image 11 of 14 0601_13_Sleepy Hollow.jpg Image 12 of 14 0601_14_Cartoon Network.jpg Image 13 of 14 0601_15_Power.jpg Image 14 of 14 Screen Shot 2014-06-05 at 4.45.30 PM.png