Schmooze: June 9, 2014
By Luke McCord
View photos from Fox’s 'Sleepy Hollow' special screening, Q&A and season two sneak peek at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood on June 2 and the New York premiere screening of Starz’s 'Power' at Regal Cinema Union Square on June 2.
