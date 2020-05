View photos from events like the 98th annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 in Coney Island and the 40th Annual Saturn Awards at The Castaway in Burbank on June 26.

Image 1 of 3 0702_01_Nathan's.JPG Image 2 of 3 0702_02_BET.jpg Image 3 of 3 0702_03_Saturn.jpg