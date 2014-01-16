Trending

Schmooze: January 20, 2014

By

View photos from industry events such as the TCA winter press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. and the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan 12.

Image 1 of 20

0103_01_Discovery.jpg

0103_01_Discovery.jpg
Image 2 of 20

0103_03_CNN.JPG

0103_03_CNN.JPG
Image 3 of 20

0103_04_Sarah Palin.JPG

0103_04_Sarah Palin.JPG
Image 4 of 20

0103_05_Hallmark.jpg

0103_05_Hallmark.jpg
Image 5 of 20

0103_06_El Ray.jpg

0103_06_El Ray.jpg
Image 6 of 20

0103_07_FX TCA Party.jpg

0103_07_FX TCA Party.jpg
Image 7 of 20

0103_08_Greg Kinnear.JPG

0103_08_Greg Kinnear.JPG
Image 8 of 20

0103_09_Tassler.jpg

0103_09_Tassler.jpg
Image 9 of 20

0103_10_Pedowitz.jpg

0103_10_Pedowitz.jpg
Image 10 of 20

0103_11_HIMYM.JPG

0103_11_HIMYM.JPG
Image 11 of 20

0103_12_Nevins.jpg

0103_12_Nevins.jpg
Image 12 of 20

_OCP5511.JPG

_OCP5511.JPG
Image 13 of 20

CA_MS6_3707.jpg

CA_MS6_3707.jpg
Image 14 of 20

TCA Jan 2014 (1).JPG

TCA Jan 2014 (1).JPG
Image 15 of 20

NUP_160328_4853.jpg

NUP_160328_4853.jpg
Image 16 of 20

NUP_160328_5038.jpg

NUP_160328_5038.jpg
Image 17 of 20

NUP_160334_4440.jpg

NUP_160334_4440.jpg
Image 18 of 20

NUP_160339_5575.JPG

NUP_160339_5575.JPG
Image 19 of 20

NUP_160339_5586.JPG

NUP_160339_5586.JPG
Image 20 of 20

462188963_JH_2144_5ABAE80B15946E0A0222DAD616D6FE64_R.JPG

462188963_JH_2144_5ABAE80B15946E0A0222DAD616D6FE64_R.JPG