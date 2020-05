View photos from industry events such as the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2014 on March 29 at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and the E! Upfront Press Cocktail event at Dream Downtown in New York on March 26.

Image 1 of 6 0401_02_Nickelodeon.jpg Image 2 of 6 0401_03_Pratt.jpg Image 3 of 6 Image placeholder title Image 4 of 6 0401_05_E!.jpg Image 5 of 6 0401_06_GSN.JPG Image 6 of 6 0401_07_Shakira.jpg