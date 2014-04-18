Schmooze: April 21, 2014
By Luke McCord
View photos from industry events such as the Bravo and Oxygen Media Upfront Press Breakfast 2014 at Andaz Hotel in New York on April 8 and the Television Academy’s “An Evening of Laughs with 'America’s Funniest Home Videos'” panel at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif. on April 9.
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.