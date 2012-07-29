Retirement Living is expanding and has opened a NY office, with several people in ad sales and others in network distribution. They have money for several acquisitions and a few commissions. Looking for: shows on relationships, makeovers, and transitions after fifty, such as downsizing, divorce, and 2nd careers.

Want to be less studio-based, lest consumer-ish. "Second Act" reality has possibilities. They like full commissions, $50-80,000/episode.