Reports: Local Teamsters Investigating 'Longmire' Crew Member's Death

The death of a crew member on A&E's Longmire is being investigated, according to multiple reports.

Crew member Gary Tuck, a member of Teamsters Local 492, died early Saturday morning when his car rolled over on his way home from the A&E show's set. He was 48. The Union is looking into the accident, which is suspected to have been caused by Tuck falling asleep behind the wheel.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Joe Tuck, a driver for Longmire and a valued member of the Longmire team, who sadly passed away recently," said Longmire producers, cast and crew; Warner Horizon and A&E in a statement. "On behalf of the entire cast, crew, studio and network, we offer the Tuck family and Joe's friends our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on this terrible loss."