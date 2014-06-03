Rep. Walden Schedules Media Ownership Hearing

The House Communication Subcommittee said Tuesday it will hold a media ownership hearing June 11.

The hearing, called by chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), himself a former broadcaster, is entitled "Media Ownership in the 21St Century."

House Republicans have had some issues with how the FCC is regulating ownership, including decisions to tighten rules on TV joint sales agreements and the decision not to complete the 2010 quadrennial ownership review mandated by Congress until 2016--combined with the 2014 review.

No witnesses have been announced.