Raycom Reaches Deal to Buy WVUE New Orleans

Raycom Media has reached an agreement with Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, to buy WVUE, the New Orleans Fox affiliate Raycom has operated since 2013, the broadcast group announced late Tuesday.

"With the ever-changing media landscape, we believe it is in the best interest of the station to sell and transfer control to our media partners at Raycom Media,” said Benson, who owns WVUE through his Louisiana Media Company. “They have been a great partner over the last few years and shown remarkable dedication and commitment to our community.”

Raycom has not disclosed financial terms of the deal. Benson purchased the station from Emmis Communications for $41 million in 2008, three years after Hurricane Katrina.