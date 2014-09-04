Primetime Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Up in Finale

The season finale of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, up 18% from last week’s episode, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox, with a 5 share, finished as the No. 2 broadcast network on the night.

CBS was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.4 rating and 5 share. Big Brother was the night’s top-rated show, down one tenth from last Wednesday at 2.2.

NBC averaged a 1.3 / 4. America’s Got Talent was up one tenth from last Wednesday at 1.9. Taxi Brooklyn was up 29% from last week at 0.9.

ABC averaged a 1.1 / 4 with reruns. The CW averaged a 0.5 / 2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was up 40% from last week at 0.7.