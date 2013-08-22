Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Up Slightly as Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was up a tenth from last week to a 2.3.

NBC and CBS tied for second (NBC was first in total viewers) with a 1.4/4. America's Got Talent and Camp were both even with last week's season-low 2.1 and 0.9, respectively.

CBS' Big Brother rose 10% to a 2.2.

ABC's (0.8/2) The Lookout fell 30% from last week to a 0.7.

The CW aired repeats.