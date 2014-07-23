PBS Digital Studios Sets Premiere Date for First Scripted Series ‘Frankenstein M.D.’ #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

Beverly Hills, Calif. — PBS Digital Studios and Pemberley Digital announced the premiere date for Frankenstein, M.D. Wednesday during PBS Digital’s portion of the TCA summer press tour.

Frankenstein, M.D., which is PBS Digital Studios’ first scripted series, will bow Aug. 19 with three episodes on the PBS Digital Studios YouTube channel.

The series is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein and features Victoria Frankenstein, a medical student who chronicles her experiments in a vlog.

“We were looking to expand and try new formats and Pemberley was just doing gangbusters,” said Matt Graham, senior director of PBS Digital Studios, during the TCA panel for the series.

Graham added that the studio liked that Pemberley’s series The Lizzie Bennett Diaries inspired viewers to read Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the novel Lizzie Bennett was adapted from.

After the initial premiere date, new episodes of Frankenstein, M.D. will debut on Tuesdays and Fridays with the finale airing on Oct. 31.

Frankenstein, M.D. will have additional digital components, including a Victoria Frankenstein Twitter profile (@VFrankMD) as well as character profiles on other social media platforms.

The collaboration is the first for PBS Digital and Pemberley Digital.

“I love what PBS and Pemberley do and I think together it’s an unstoppable force,” said Anna Lore, who stars as Frankenstein, during the TCA press tour panel for the series.