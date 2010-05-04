Paul Verbitsky, EVP, Blue Chip Films

As the Executive VP of Production, Paul Verbitsky leads Blue Chip's Production team. As the principal creative, Paul directs and produces a variety of projects from national commercial spots to long-form television programming. Watch out this June for Paul's work with the series premiere of Speed Channel's high adrenaline Action Science program INTERSECTIONS.

Paul is comfortable shooting in any medium from 35mm to HD and everything in between. In addition, Paul is a "hands-on" producer/director and editor with a complete knowledge of all aspects of post-production (AVID, Final Cut Pro, Smoke, After Effects) as well as developing visual content and stories, scripting and budgeting and technical know-how both on the set and in the edit room.

Paul has been blessed to have worked for major television networks including HBO, Comedy Cental, CBS, FOX, MTV, ABC, Vh1, Food Network, and WE TV.

Paul is a graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. He and his wife Krisa reside in Trumbull, CT and have two children.