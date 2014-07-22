Pastore Named Nat Geo Programming Chief

National Geographic Channel U.S. has tapped Tim Pastore as president, original programming and production, the network announced Tuesday. Pastore will oversee all development, production and production management for National Geographic Channel U.S.

Pastore currently serves as executive VP of production and development for National Geographic Studios. He will officially settle into his new role at the network Aug. 18.

“Tim’s taste and sensibility for the National Geographic brand coupled with his incredible success in the factual cable entertainment landscape makes him the perfect person to help us realize the full potential of this network,” said National Geographic Channels CEO Courteney Monroe. “As the creator of hit series including our very own Life Below Zero, I am excited to partner with Tim to create smart, brand definitional, original, entertaining fare our viewers will love.”

Pastore joins the network three months after a shakeup up at National Geographic Channels that saw Monroe named CEO and David Hill named chairman. Monroe and Hill entered with the departures of former CEO David Lyle and former president Howard Owens.

Prior stints for Pastore include BBC Worldwide Productions.