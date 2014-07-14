Oxygen Revamps Logo, Tagline #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Oxygen revealed a new logo and tagline, "very real," Monday during the network’s portion of the TCA summer press tour.

“This is a dynamic time for Oxygen as we rebrand and reinforce the network as the destination for young female viewers,” said Frances Berwick, president of Bravo and Oxygen Media, in a statement. “With nine new series, we are committed to increasing original programming with vibrant and bold shows that are in line with our new programming filter and target this underserved audience.”

The rebrand, which will launch Oct. 7, is part of the network’s efforts to target young women.

The network also announced its greenlight of two series, It Takes a Sister and After Happily Every After, and three development projects, The Assistants, Party INC., and Stranded At Work.

It Takes a Sister follows the life of former Flavor of Love contestant Nikki “Hoopz Alexander. The series is produced by 495 productions. The Assistants follows the personal assistants of Atlanta entertainment moguls. It is produced by Nick Cannon’s NCredible Entertainment.

The five series join Oxygen’s fall lineup of Sisterhood of Hip Hop, Nail’d It, My Crazy Love, Street Art Throwdown, Funny Girls, Living Different, Fix My Choir and the second season of Preachers of L.A.

(Dan Holloway contributed to this report.)