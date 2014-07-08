OWN Sets Interview With Matthew Sandusky

Oprah Winfrey will interview Matthew Sandusky, the adopted son of convicted former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky as part of an Oprah Prime special July 17, the network said Tuesday.

Winfrey will speak to Matthew Sandusky in his first interview since the 2012 conviction of Jerry Sandusky on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, as he reveals never-before-heard details of the sexual abuse he experienced as a child at the hands of his adopted father.

Sandusky also talks about accusations from his adopted mother, Dottie Sandusky, that he lied and stole from the family, said network officials.

