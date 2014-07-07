Ong Joins WWE Board

WWE said Monday that former Travel Channel President Laureen Ong has been elected to its board of directors.

Ong, who served three years as president of the Travel Channel — she stepped down last year after the network was sold to Scripps Networks Interactive — is a long time industry veteran with extensive experience in sales, marketing, programming and management.

“We are pleased to elect Laureen to WWE’s Board of Directors,” said WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in a statement. “Laureen brings more than 30 years of global media experience that will be very beneficial to the future growth of our company.”

