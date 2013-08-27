Nielsen Overnights, Graph, Analysis and Top 100 Programs Monday, August 26 2013

UNDER THE DOME was the best rated program on television again Monday night, up slightly from its season low last week, but not at the peaks it reached in July. AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR improved as well this week.

VH1's BASKETBALL WIVES fell from last week’s premiere where it earned a 1.3 adult 18-49 rating, vs. this week's 1.0 and rank of number 18. That left USA to hold down the cable fort, but the WWE RAW franchise ratings dropped slightly and it moved from a second place rank last week to 5th and 6th this week, opening the door for Univision to step in.

Coincidentally, Bravo’s a REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OCEAN COUNTY docuseries special virtually tied ABC’s scripted MISTRESSES special. MTV's encore of the VMAs drew strong numbers, ranking 18th for the night as well.

Compare to last Monday's ratings

Top 100 Nightly Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD A18-49 ratings)