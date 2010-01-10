Nick Verbitsky, CEO, Blue Chip Films

Nick has been CEO of Blue Chip since its inception in 1998 and oversees all aspects of the firm's administration in addition to functioning as Executive Producer on all Blue Chip projects. He is a 1991 graduate of Colgate University where he received a B.A. in History and went on to earn a Master's in Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at NYU. He lives in Ridgefield, CT with his wife Leslie and 3 children, Ruby, Mathilde, and Nicholas IV.