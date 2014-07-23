Nick Cannon Developing Sci-Fi-Themed Improv Show for Syfy

Nick Cannon’s NCredible Entertainment will develop a one-hour “sci-fi/fantasy improv series” for Syfy, the network announced Wednesday.

The untitled series, to be taped in front of a live audience, will feature two teams of 4-6 comics competing against each other in a battle of sci-fi and fantasy-themed comedy sketches.

The “home” team will consist of nationally known comics. The producers plan a nationwide casting search to find members of the “away” team.

Cannon and Michael Goldman will executive produce.

Earlier this month Oxygen gave a series order to The Assistants, an NCredible-produced unscripted series about personal assistants to Atlanta entertainment moguls.