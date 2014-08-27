Net2TV Launches ‘Better Homes and Gardens’ Series

Meredith Corporation and Net2TV have partnered on a lifestyle series based on the magazine Better Homes and Garden.

A new 30-minute episode will be released twice a month via Net2TV’s digital service, Portico TV. The first episode premiered Wednesday.

Net2TV teams with existing brands to curate short-form digital content into long-form digital shows. Among its partners are The Wall Street Journal, Popular Science, and Time Inc. brands such as Time and People.

Company cofounder, president and CEO Tom Morgan told B&C in July, “We intentionally went after known brands that had one thing in common—they had never seen a cable carriage contract in their lives. They’re not encumbered. They’re free to innovate.”