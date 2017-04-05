NBC's Greenblatt, Hardwick on Keys to Success at NAB Show

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt and comedian Chris Hardwick will delve into the many facets of what it takes for a network to succeed in a digital age during a keynote conversation April 25 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The keynote session will explore a range of issues—year-round programming; creating appointment viewing; on-demand and mobile distribution; and viewing trends among them, the NAB said.

Greenblatt has been in his current role since 2011, during which NBC moved from last place to the top-rated network among adults 18-49, the NAB said. He also has grown the company’s studio operations, Universal Television, as well as launch Universal Television Alternative in 2016.



The NAB Show, the organization’s annual Las Vegas convention, will be held April 22-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.