NBC Renews ‘The Night Shift’ for Second Season

NBC has renewed summer series The Night Shift for a second season of 14 episodes.

The medical drama debuted to a modest 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 and 7.7 million total viewers in late May, but has averaged closer to 6 million since on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. Its most recent episode on June 24 drew a 1.2 rating and 5.9 million total viewers.

The Night Shift’s first season wraps July 12. That same week NBC premieres two more summer shows with comedies Welcome to Sweden and Working the Engels.