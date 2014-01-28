NATPE: BBC Inks Latin American Xbox Deal

On the first day of NATPE, BBC Worldwide announced that Xbox Video users in Latin America will be able to download a variety of BBC content via Microsoft’s Xbox 360 gaming and entertainment system.

The agreement includes such shows as Doctor Who, Sherlock and Top Gear as well as documentaries and concerts.

The BBC content will be available initially in Mexico and will soon be offered in other countries, including Brazil.

"As an international media company our goal is to take the BBC experience to our fans, wherever they may be," said Fred Medina, executive VP/MD of BBC Worldwide, Latin America and US Hispanic in a statement. "This agreement enables us to interact with young audiences looking for top-quality entertainment on platforms that are more familiar to them."

Consumers using select Mac or Windows PCs or tablets in Mexico and Brazil can also use XboxVideo.com, a new web service that allows them to rent or purchase movies (and TV series in Mexico) to watch online.