National Geographic Orders 'Mapology' With Kal Penn #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. — National Geographic Channel has ordered series Mapology and special 9/10: The Final Hours, the network announced Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour.

Mapology, to be hosted by actor and former White House staffer Kal Penn, is scheduled to premiere in spring, 2015. The series, about how maps visualize data to tell stories about human life, is executive produced Brooke Runnette, Tim Pastore, Brian Lovett and David Konschnik for National Geographic Studios and Kathleen Cromley for National Grographic Channel. Penn also serves as producer.

Two-hour special 9/10: The Final Hours, about the time leading up to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, is scheduled to premiere Sept. 7. Erik Nelson serves as director and executive producer for Creative Differences Productions. Cromley is executive producer for National Geographic Channels.

The network also announced that two new food-related unscripted series, Chug and Eric Greenspan Is Hungry, will premiere in the fall. Greenspan has been scheduled for a November debut. No premiere date was announced for Chug.